Alarming increase in school students arrested over drug-related offences

Alarming increase in school students arrested over drug-related offences

December 22, 2022   02:09 pm

An evident increase has been observed in the number of school students being arrested for drug-related offences, Prisons Commissioner General and Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

Speaking at TV Derana’s ‘Big Focus’ talk show, Ekanayake noted that there was an increase of 5,000 in the number of G.C.E Ordinary and Advanced Level students, aged between 16 – 17, being jailed for such offences.

“In 2015, there were nearly 200 students amongst those arrested for drug-related offences, but in 2021, this figure rose by about 5000”, he said, comparing data obtained over the years.

Ekanayake further noted that previously, those arrested for such offences were mostly aged between 30 – 40. Now, however, the Prisons Commissioner General pointed out that there exists an increase in the number of those aged between 22 – 30 amongst the arrestees, displaying a concerning increase in the amount of youth becoming addicts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

ADB grants Rs. 8 billion for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

ADB grants Rs. 8 billion for paddy farmers in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka's IMF bailout likely to be further delayed (English)

Sri Lanka's IMF bailout likely to be further delayed (English)

Disciplinary & legal action against CEBEU president over claims on 10-hour power cuts (English)

Disciplinary & legal action against CEBEU president over claims on 10-hour power cuts (English)

Focus of govt is on supporting SMEs, President Ranil says (English)

Focus of govt is on supporting SMEs, President Ranil says (English)

Minister responds to accusations of massive deforestation within forest reserve

Minister responds to accusations of massive deforestation within forest reserve

IUBF convenor questioned over collecting funds from new students and drug abuse inside Buddhist and Pali Uni.

IUBF convenor questioned over collecting funds from new students and drug abuse inside Buddhist and Pali Uni.