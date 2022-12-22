Special train services for festive season

Deputy General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, A.D.G. Seneviratne says that 08 special trains will be operated for the upcoming festive season.

Accordingly, the special trains will be put into operation from tomorrow (Dec. 22), the Deputy General Manager said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that 03 special trains will be operated from Colombo Fort to Badulla and 03 other trains operating from Badulla to Colombo Fort.

Meanwhile, a special train will be put into operation from Colombo Fort to Kankesanturai and another train from Kankesanturai to Colombo Fort, he added.