China donates Rs. 5 million to NCC

China donates Rs. 5 million to NCC

December 22, 2022   03:50 pm

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has donated Rs. 5 million to the Defence Ministry towards the development of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The donation has been presented by the Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, Senior Colonel Wan Dong to Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The donation was facilitated by the Chinese Embassy in response to a request made by the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Defence Ministry has also mentioned that the donation was made with the intention to augment the development of training of the NCC in order to produce a well-disciplined youth and future leaders to the country.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Dinesh Nanayakkara and Chinese Deputy Defence Attaché Col. Gao Bin were also present at the occasion, according to the Defence Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor

Udaya Gammanpila reveals three reasons why the govt is delaying elections

Udaya Gammanpila reveals three reasons why the govt is delaying elections

Buddhist and Pali University premises searched after student Buddhist monks sent home

Buddhist and Pali University premises searched after student Buddhist monks sent home

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts