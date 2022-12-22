China donates Rs. 5 million to NCC

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has donated Rs. 5 million to the Defence Ministry towards the development of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The donation has been presented by the Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, Senior Colonel Wan Dong to Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The donation was facilitated by the Chinese Embassy in response to a request made by the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Defence Ministry has also mentioned that the donation was made with the intention to augment the development of training of the NCC in order to produce a well-disciplined youth and future leaders to the country.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Dinesh Nanayakkara and Chinese Deputy Defence Attaché Col. Gao Bin were also present at the occasion, according to the Defence Ministry.