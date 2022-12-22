Sri Lanka assures commitment towards sustainability

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Canada, Harsha Kumara Navaratne, has reiterated that the island nation stands for a healthy and sustainable planet.

Delivering the Country Statement at the High Level Segment of COP 15, High Commissioner Navaratne stated that “Sri Lanka is always ready to stand with the international community for a healthy and sustainable planet”, adding that despite its small size, the island is endowed with a wide variety of ecosystems, making it one of the most biologically diverse countries in the Asian region.



Navaratne also emphasised the need to have in place effective instruments and mechanisms to safeguard the biodiversity status quo of island nations like Sri Lanka and recognized the GloLitter Partnership to enhance regional cooperation to support the transition of maritime transport and fisheries sectors towards a low plastics future.

Speaking of Sri Lanka’s achievements and commitments in this regard, he noted that Sri Lanka spearheaded the UN Global campaign on sustainable nitrogen management in 2019, and is also currently leading the Commonwealth countries as the champion of Mangrove Restoration.

The Director, Bio-Diversity Secretariat Pathmalatha Amarakoon , Chief Legal Officer from the Ministry of Environment Lumbini Kiriella and Counsellor of the Sri Lanka High Commission Lashinka Dammullage were amongst those present at the event, both in person and virtually.