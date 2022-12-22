07 suspects arrested with 200kg of Ice remanded

07 suspects arrested with 200kg of Ice remanded

December 22, 2022   04:02 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the 07 suspects who were recently apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy along with nearly 200 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) off the southern coast, to be remanded until January 03, 2023.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera issued this order when the suspects, who were arrested during a joint operation by the Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), were produced before courts today (Dec. 22).

The police requested the court to remand the suspects in custody, since the investigations have not been completed yet.

The magistrate, who accepted the request, ordered the suspects to be remanded in custody until January 03, and further ordered the police to submit a compilation of evidence against each suspect to the court the next day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor

Udaya Gammanpila reveals three reasons why the govt is delaying elections

Udaya Gammanpila reveals three reasons why the govt is delaying elections

Buddhist and Pali University premises searched after student Buddhist monks sent home

Buddhist and Pali University premises searched after student Buddhist monks sent home

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts

Power and Energy Minister says no truth to claims about 10-hour power cuts