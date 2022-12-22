07 suspects arrested with 200kg of Ice remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the 07 suspects who were recently apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy along with nearly 200 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) off the southern coast, to be remanded until January 03, 2023.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera issued this order when the suspects, who were arrested during a joint operation by the Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), were produced before courts today (Dec. 22).

The police requested the court to remand the suspects in custody, since the investigations have not been completed yet.

The magistrate, who accepted the request, ordered the suspects to be remanded in custody until January 03, and further ordered the police to submit a compilation of evidence against each suspect to the court the next day.