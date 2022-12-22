Cable car project between Pattipola and Boralanda to boost tourism

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the relevant officers to formulate a report jointly engaging all government agencies on the resolution of land problems within the Nuwara Eliya district.

Wickremesinghe noted that in the event the said report is not presented to him before 04 February 2023, he will take necessary action in this regard.

Moreover, the District Secretariat, Ministry of Plantation and Land Registration Department were also instructed to prepare a joint report on the government owned lands in the district within a month.

“All the land licenses given to the plantation companies will be cancelled and steps will be taken to provide the land needed by the people and we hope to complete these activities before February 04,” said the President.

Further attention was also focused on providing facilities for the health centres located near the estates.

“Problems that can be solved at the level of government officials should be solved first. A report on the problems in this district should be prepared one month before the next District Development Committee meeting. Officers should participate in the meeting of the development committee with possible solutions to the problems mentioned in the report. As a President, I will not find time to do any work other than solving these problems,” he stated.

The President made these remarks at the Nuwara Eliya District Development Committee meeting held this morning (22 Dec).

Meanwhile, the measures to be taken for the promotion of the tourism industry in the Nuwara Eliya district were also discussed at this meeting.

Speaking in this regard, Wickremesinghe advised that a cable car project be established between Pattipola and Boralanda for tourists visiting World’s End.

He noted, however, that in its attempts to promote tourism, Government officials should refrain from doing anything that harms the people and the environment.

“Special programs are needed to boost the tourism industry in the Nuwara Eliya District. But nothing should be done in such a way as to harm the environment.

Horton plain is the highest place in Sri Lanka. Therefore, nothing can be done to destroy it. We hope to bring a new law to protect the Horton Plains”, he said in this regard.