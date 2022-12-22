President urges public servants to fulfill responsibilities

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged public officials to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them, instead of creating conflicts.

Speaking at the Nuwara Eliya District Development Committee meeting held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat this morning (22 Dec.), Wickremesinghe emphasised that several district-level issues are those that can be resolved by the relevant government officials themselves, and that there is no need for him, nor a Minister, to visit the said area in order to do so.

“About 50% of the issues discussed today are issues that can be resolved at the officer level. However, as public officials you act as if Ukraine and Russia are at war. It is not necessary for a President, not even a Minister to spend money and come from Colombo to talk about these minor issues. Therefore, it is necessary for government officials to properly fulfill the responsibilities assigned to them without engaging in a tug of war,” he stated in this regard.

President Wickremesinghe further emphasised that government institutions should be committed to provide maximum public service in a well-coordinated manner.