Court orders immediate arrest of students union leader over assault on former Peradeniya VC

An order was issued by the Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court today (22 Dec.), calling for the immediate arrest of Anuruddha Withanage, the President of the Peradeniya University’s students’ union.

Moreover, the 12 students arrested over the assault on the former vice-chancellor of the University of Peradeniya, Prof. Athula Senarathne and his son were also further remanded until 04 January 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court today.

Those who had appeared as witnesses on behalf of the case had identified six students lined up in the identification parade today.

On December 11, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries.

Police revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle.

Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.