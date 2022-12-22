Lanksa Sathosa slashes prices of seven food items

Lanksa Sathosa slashes prices of seven food items

December 22, 2022   09:08 pm

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of seven essential food items, in view of the upcoming Christmas season. 

Issuing a notice in this regard, Lanka Sathosa announced that the following price reductions will be effective from tomorrow (23 Dec.), 

• Big onion – Rs. 185.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5.00) 
• Red lentils – Rs. 374.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 11.00) 
• Canned fish (local) – Rs. 475.00 per 425g (reduced by Rs. 15.00) 
• Chili – Rs. 178.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15.00) 
• Sprats – Rs. 1,100.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 50.00) 
• White sugar – Rs. 220.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 4.00) 
• Potato – Rs. 1,100.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5.00)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Footage of alcohol-fuelled party allegedly at Buddhist and Pali University released

Footage of alcohol-fuelled party allegedly at Buddhist and Pali University released

Footage of alcohol-fuelled party allegedly at Buddhist and Pali University released

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Two suspects arrested trying to sell 'King Valagamba's gold sword '

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

Tamil parties hold talks with President and govt on releasing prisoners and lands

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

12 students arrested over attack on former Peradeniya University VC to appear before identification parade

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Circular issued on payment of bonuses and allowances to public sector employees

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India and China - CBSL Governor