Lanksa Sathosa slashes prices of seven food items

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of seven essential food items, in view of the upcoming Christmas season.

Issuing a notice in this regard, Lanka Sathosa announced that the following price reductions will be effective from tomorrow (23 Dec.),

• Big onion – Rs. 185.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5.00)

• Red lentils – Rs. 374.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 11.00)

• Canned fish (local) – Rs. 475.00 per 425g (reduced by Rs. 15.00)

• Chili – Rs. 178.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 15.00)

• Sprats – Rs. 1,100.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 50.00)

• White sugar – Rs. 220.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 4.00)

• Potato – Rs. 1,100.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 5.00)