One of three Norochcholai coal power plants to shut down

December 22, 2022   09:09 pm

One of the three coal power plants at Norochcholai will be shut down from tomorrow (23 Dec.), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

Accordingly, a coal power plant generating 300 MW will be shut down from tomorrow, till further notice, in an attempt to manage the existing coal stocks and for routine maintenence. 

CEB assured, however, that the loss of power will be covered by other available sources. 

They further noted that there will be no changes in the daily two hour and 20 minute long power cuts.

