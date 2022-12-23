Indian High Commissioner hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka Police

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday handed over 125 Mahindra SUVs to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles for Sri Lanka Police.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated that more SUVs will soon be given to Colombo under an existing line of credit.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted, “India’s Support to Sri Lanka continues. High Commissioner ceremonially handed over 125 Mahindra SUVs to Hon. Min of Public Security, Tiran Alles for Sri Lanka. Police 2day. More out of total 500 state of the art SUVs under an existing Line of credit coming soon! Contract was signed earlier this year.” Notably, India has been providing economic and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka as the island nation has been facing economic crisis.

On December 8, India said that it will continue to be a “steadfast friend” of Sri Lanka. Replying to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s tweet on holding “successful talks” with India on restructuring debt, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said, “Thank you H.E President @RW_UNP. #India will continue to be a steadfast friend of #SriLanka and stand by our bretheren in Sri Lanka. We are committed to strengthening the bilateral economic partnership for mutual benefit.”

Earlier on December 6, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Moragoda thanked Sitharaman for the brief emergency assistance India has provided to the island nation throughout its difficult period.

The Sri Lankan envoy informed the finance minister on Sri Lanka’s ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the present status of the country’s debt restructuring process, according to the official statement of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

In addition, Milinda Moragoda briefed Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the severe effects that Sri Lanka’s current economic contraction is having on the country’s poor and most vulnerable populations.

Milinda Moragoda emphasized that India could play a significant role in Sri Lanka’s economic revival through multifaceted economic integration between the two countries by enhancing investments, tourism, and trade. Both sides also reviewed the status of bilateral economic cooperation.

Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi tweeted, “High Commissioner @MilindaMoragoda met with the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India @nsitharaman today (06) to review the status of bilateral economic cooperation.” (ANI)

--Agencies