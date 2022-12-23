Heavy rains, gusty winds expected this weekend

December 23, 2022   07:46 am

Rainy and windy conditions are likely to increase in most parts of the island on December 24 and 25 as the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which was 370km to the northeast of Trincomalee, is expected to cross Sri Lanka over the subsequent 48 hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, Eastern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Due to the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and in Central and Southwest Bay of Bengal (05N - 15N, 80E – 85E), until further notice.

The fishing and naval communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Serious shortage of essential medicines at Anuradhapura Hospital

Serious shortage of essential medicines at Anuradhapura Hospital

Serious shortage of essential medicines at Anuradhapura Hospital

Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala claims govt attempting to find reasons to postpone elections

Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala claims govt attempting to find reasons to postpone elections

School holidays from tomorrow (English)

School holidays from tomorrow (English)

Govt to establish International Trade Office to synergize Sri Lanka's external trade (English)

Govt to establish International Trade Office to synergize Sri Lanka's external trade (English)

President urges public servants to fulfill responsibilities (English)

President urges public servants to fulfill responsibilities (English)

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India, China  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka awaiting assurances from India, China  CBSL Governor (English)

Statements recorded from 58 persons over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Statements recorded from 58 persons over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

President makes strong statement, urges public servants to fulfill responsibilities

President makes strong statement, urges public servants to fulfill responsibilities