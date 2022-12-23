Heavy rains, gusty winds expected this weekend

Rainy and windy conditions are likely to increase in most parts of the island on December 24 and 25 as the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which was 370km to the northeast of Trincomalee, is expected to cross Sri Lanka over the subsequent 48 hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, Eastern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Due to the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and in Central and Southwest Bay of Bengal (05N - 15N, 80E – 85E), until further notice.

The fishing and naval communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.