47 arrested with drugs in police raid near schools

December 23, 2022   08:44 am

The police have arrested a total of 47 people who were in possession of various types of narcotics, in a raid carried out near 149 schools in the Western Province on Thursday (Dec 22).

According to reports, a 17-year-old student is also among those who were taken into custody for being in possession of cannabis.

Earlier this week, the police also arrested 75 people in total in a special operation to crack down on drug abuse at schools in the Western Province.

