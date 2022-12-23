Police yet to be informed of Lankan underworld figures arrested in TN

Police yet to be informed of Lankan underworld figures arrested in TN

December 23, 2022   12:18 pm

Sri Lanka Police are yet to be officially informed about the recent arrest of nine Sri Lankans from a special camp in Tamil Nadu.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa noted, however, that of the nine persons arrested, red notices have been issued by the Interpol for seven of them.

On 19 December, nine Sri Lankans, identified as  C. Gunasekaran alias ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’, Prem Kumar, Pushparajah alias ‘Pookutti Kanna’, Mohammad Asmin, Alahapperumage Sunil Gamini Fonseka, Stanly Kennedy Fernando, Dhanuka Roshan ‘Ladiya’, Gamage Suranga Pradeep alias ‘Welle Suranga’, and Thilipan, were arrested from a special camp for Tamil refugees in Tiruchirapalli for their alleged involvement in smuggling of drugs and arms to revive the activities of the LTTE.

