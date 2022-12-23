Kondaya and Kalu Malli arrested for robbing valuables worth Rs 250M

Police have arrested two persons who stole both foreign and local currency worth nearly Rs. 250 million, gold, a pistol, and other valuables from a businessman in Colombo.

The arrest was made following a joint operation conducted by the Borella and Bambalapitiya Police.

Accordingly, two suspects, identified as Dhanushka alias ‘Kondaya’ and registered criminal Jayakodige Ruwan Premakumara who operates under multiple aliases such as ‘Kalu Malli, ‘Bella’ and ‘Komana’, are residents of Slave Island and Hokandara respectively. They were arrested with 380 grams of gold, USD 10,000, JPY 100,950, LKR 17.4 million, a Rolex watch, gemstones, and a pistol.

The duo was also in possession of 10 grams of heroin at the time of the arrest, the police said.

On 16 December, Premakumara had broken into a businessman’s residence on Skelton Road, Colombo 05 on the instructions of Dhanushka, while both the businessman and his wife were at home, along with two other servants.

He was later arrested in Maradana following police investigations into the CCTV footage obtained from the residence.

Dhanushka was arrested subsequently, after Premakumara had revealed his accomplice’s identity and other relevant details to the police while being questioned.