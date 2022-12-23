Portfolios of 08 ministries amended

December 23, 2022   04:43 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a special gazette notification, amending the portfolios of 08 ministries.

The amendments are effective from Thursday (Dec 22).

As per the gazette, the Multipurpose Development Task Force Department, which was under the purview of the Ministry of Defence, has been listed under the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government.

Meanwhile, the Kidney Fund has been removed from the portfolio of the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment and it is now gazetted under the Ministry of Health.

The Vidatha Centres, which were under the purview of the Ministry of Education, will now function under the Ministry of Industries.

 According to the gazette, the Ministry of Agriculture has been assigned to oversee Regional Economic Centres and broadening of the market for local farm products. These were previously gazetted under the Ministry of Trade, Commerce & Food Security.

Meanwhile, Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties, No. 02 of 2018 and Safeguard Measures Act, No. 03 of 2018 have been gazetted under the Ministry of Trade, Commerce & Food Security.

