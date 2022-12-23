Two dead and several wounded in Paris shooting

Two people have been killed and several injured after an elderly gunman opened fire in Paris, sparking ‘total panic’, local reports say.

The shooter, allegedly in his 70s, opened fire at the Kurdish Cultural Centre in the 10th arrondissement near the Gare du Nord.

Several people were injured before police managed to wrench the gun from him and arrest him.

According to Le Parisien, two people have been confirmed dead so far.

The Paris police headquarters told locals to ‘avoid the area’.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street.



Source - Daily Mail

- with input from agencies