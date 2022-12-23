Two dead and several wounded in Paris shooting

Two dead and several wounded in Paris shooting

December 23, 2022   05:55 pm

Two people have been killed and several injured after an elderly gunman opened fire in Paris, sparking ‘total panic’, local reports say. 

The shooter, allegedly in his 70s, opened fire at the Kurdish Cultural Centre in the 10th arrondissement near the Gare du Nord.

Several people were injured before police managed to wrench the gun from him and arrest him.

According to Le Parisien, two people have been confirmed dead so far. 
The Paris police headquarters told locals to ‘avoid the area’.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street. 
 
Source - Daily Mail

- with input from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

MP deplores illegal tree felling at Sooriyawewa forest reserve

MP deplores illegal tree felling at Sooriyawewa forest reserve

Sajith vows to put an end to corruption under SJB govt

Sajith vows to put an end to corruption under SJB govt

Finance Ministry says public finances are at critical levels

Finance Ministry says public finances are at critical levels

Colombo Stars beat Kandy Falcons to qualify for LPL final

Colombo Stars beat Kandy Falcons to qualify for LPL final

Urea fertizlier shipment reaches Colombo Port

Urea fertizlier shipment reaches Colombo Port

29 illegal Sri Lankan migrants deported from UK arrested at BIA

29 illegal Sri Lankan migrants deported from UK arrested at BIA