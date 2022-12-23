Special notice for passport applicants
December 23, 2022 05:58 pm
The appointments made for December 26, 2022 to obtain passports have been rescheduled, the Department of Immigration & Emigration says.
The decision was taken after the government declared December 26 a special public holiday,
In a notice, the Immigration & Emigration Department requested the general public to avoid visiting its head office and regional officers on the aforementioned day.
Rescheduled dates for the appointments are as follows: