IOM assists repatriation of 152 Sri Lankans from Vietnam

Pursuant to an official request by the government of Sri Lanka, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has assisted 302 stranded Sri Lankan migrants in Vietnam.

This was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry.

Taking to Twitter, Sabry added that all required measures have also been taken to repatriate 152 of them, who are willing to return to Sri Lanka.

Last month, the IOM agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to the group of Sri Lankans who were rescued in international waters after the multi-day fishing boat they were on, ‘LADY R3’, ran aground near Vietnam and Singapore.