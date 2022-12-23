Toys used to smuggle nearly Rs. 100M worth of drugs into Sri Lanka

The Postal Appraisal Branch of Sri Lanka Customs recently seized a total of narcotics worth nearly Rs. 100 million smuggled into Sri Lanka hidden inside toys.

Accordingly, following an inspection into several parcels that no one had claimed over the past few weeks, Sri Lanka Customs, together with the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) seized the stock of drugs in the presence of those employed at the Postal Department.

A total of 4,673 grams of ‘Kush’ (cannabis) and 9,586 ecstasy pills were found hidden inside children’s toys which had been sent to Sri Lanka from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Canada.

The narcotics have been valued at an estimate of Rs. 95,860,000.

Further investigations in this regard are currently underway by the PNB.