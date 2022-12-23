Toys used to smuggle nearly Rs. 100M worth of drugs into Sri Lanka

Toys used to smuggle nearly Rs. 100M worth of drugs into Sri Lanka

December 23, 2022   10:58 pm

The Postal Appraisal Branch of Sri Lanka Customs recently seized a total of narcotics worth nearly Rs. 100 million smuggled into Sri Lanka hidden inside toys.

Accordingly, following an inspection into several parcels that no one had claimed over the past few weeks, Sri Lanka Customs, together with the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) seized the stock of drugs in the presence of those employed at the Postal Department.

A total of 4,673 grams of ‘Kush’ (cannabis) and 9,586 ecstasy pills were found hidden inside children’s toys which had been sent to Sri Lanka from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Canada.

The narcotics have been valued at an estimate of Rs. 95,860,000.

Further investigations in this regard are currently underway by the PNB.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa