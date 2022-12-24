Finance Min. explains how personal income taxes are levied from Jan. 2023

The Ministry of Finance Economic Stabilization & National Policies today elaborated how income taxes will be levied from January 01, 2023 pursuant to the new tax amendment.

At a special media briefing in Colombo today, the Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Department of the Ministry, Kapila Senanayake pointed out that at a time the economy is at the bottom of the barrel, this is the best time to bring about reforms.

Accordingly, personal income tax that will be effective from next year as mentioned below:



• No income tax for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 100,000

• Income tax of Rs. 3,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 150,000

• Income tax of Rs. 10,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 200,000

• Income tax of Rs. 21,000 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 250,000

• Income tax of Rs. 35,000 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 300,000

• Income tax of Rs. 52,000 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 350,000

• Income tax of Rs. 70,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 400,000

• Income tax of Rs. 106,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 500,000

• Income tax of Rs. 196,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 750,000

• Income tax of Rs. 286,500 for a person with a monthly salary of Rs. 1 million