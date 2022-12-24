Missing nine-year-old boy from Eppawala found; suspect arrested

Missing nine-year-old boy from Eppawala found; suspect arrested

December 24, 2022   07:35 am

The nine-year-old boy from Eppawala, who was reported missing several days ago, was found with the welding mechanic suspected of accompanying him.

According to the police spokesman, they were found at an estate in Rikillagaskada early this morning.

The suspect has been placed under arrest.

Earlier this week, the Eppawala Police initiated an investigation in search of a man suspected to have kidnapped the nine-year-old from Kiralogama, Getadiwula in the North Central Province.

In a complaint filed with the police, the parents of the boy accused a 45-year-old male, employed as a welding mechanic in the area, to be the main suspect in the kidnapping.

Although the child named P. K. Deneth Premasundara was reported missing at around 08:30 p.m. on Monday night (Dec 19), it was believed that he was in the custody of the suspect.

The suspect had reportedly stayed over at his brother’s house in Naula, and left in the early hours of Dec 20 with the child.

According to the boy’s mother, he had befriended the child over their shared interest in electrical work, and had taught the child various things in this regard.

She added that he often visited their house, and even took the child to school and other tuition classes and that they never suspected him as he had said his wife and children had died in a bomb attack.

The three-wheeler used by the suspect, registered under the plate YI- 1752 was also found near the child’s residence earlier this week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Police continue crackdown on drugs; 47 arrested in special raid near schools

Police continue crackdown on drugs; 47 arrested in special raid near schools