Missing nine-year-old boy from Eppawala found; suspect arrested

The nine-year-old boy from Eppawala, who was reported missing several days ago, was found with the welding mechanic suspected of accompanying him.

According to the police spokesman, they were found at an estate in Rikillagaskada early this morning.

The suspect has been placed under arrest.

Earlier this week, the Eppawala Police initiated an investigation in search of a man suspected to have kidnapped the nine-year-old from Kiralogama, Getadiwula in the North Central Province.

In a complaint filed with the police, the parents of the boy accused a 45-year-old male, employed as a welding mechanic in the area, to be the main suspect in the kidnapping.

Although the child named P. K. Deneth Premasundara was reported missing at around 08:30 p.m. on Monday night (Dec 19), it was believed that he was in the custody of the suspect.

The suspect had reportedly stayed over at his brother’s house in Naula, and left in the early hours of Dec 20 with the child.

According to the boy’s mother, he had befriended the child over their shared interest in electrical work, and had taught the child various things in this regard.

She added that he often visited their house, and even took the child to school and other tuition classes and that they never suspected him as he had said his wife and children had died in a bomb attack.

The three-wheeler used by the suspect, registered under the plate YI- 1752 was also found near the child’s residence earlier this week.