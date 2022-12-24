Academic activities of 30 students of Buddhist & Pali Uni. suspended

The academic activities of 30 students of the Buddhist & Pali University have been suspended after footage of an alcohol-fuelled party was revealed several days ago.

This was mentioned by the vice-chancellor of the university, Ven. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero who called on the chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatta chapters yesterday to seek instructions regarding reopening the institution.

The meeting was attended by State Minister of Higher Education Suren Raghavan.

The Buddhist & Pali University in Homagama was closed on December 19 until further notice, after alleged ragging incidents came to light.

The secretary of the students’ federation of the university, Ven. Thalawe Dhammika Thero, and two other students, were also recently arrested over two separate incidents, and have both been remanded till 27 December.