Academic activities of 30 students of Buddhist & Pali Uni. suspended

Academic activities of 30 students of Buddhist & Pali Uni. suspended

December 24, 2022   08:45 am

The academic activities of 30 students of the Buddhist & Pali University have been suspended after footage of an alcohol-fuelled party was revealed several days ago.

This was mentioned by the vice-chancellor of the university, Ven. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero who called on the chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatta chapters yesterday to seek instructions regarding reopening the institution.

The meeting was attended by State Minister of Higher Education Suren Raghavan.

The Buddhist & Pali University in Homagama was closed on December 19 until further notice, after alleged ragging incidents came to light.

The secretary of the students’ federation of the university, Ven. Thalawe Dhammika Thero, and two other students, were also recently arrested over two separate incidents, and have both been remanded till 27 December.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Police continue crackdown on drugs; 47 arrested in special raid near schools

Police continue crackdown on drugs; 47 arrested in special raid near schools