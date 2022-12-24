Youth injured in shooting incident in Elpitiya

A man has been gunned down and injured in a shooting incident in Yakkaduwa area of Elpitiya last night (Dec 23).

According to the police, two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim.

The 26-year-old was rushed to the Elpitiya Base Hospital and was later transferred to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for further treatment.

Elpitiya Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrators involved in the shooting.