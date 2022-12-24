Deadline for applications for Presidents Fund scholarship extended

Deadline for applications for Presidents Fund scholarship extended

December 24, 2022   12:43 pm

The closing date for the submission of applications for the scholarship program, utilizing funds from the President’s Fund, for students who passed GCE Ordinary Level exam in 2021/2022 and are sitting for the GCE Advanced Level examination in 2024 has been extended to 30 December.

Although the duly completed applications were to be submitted to the Principals of the respective schools on or before 23 December, it was later decided to extend the deadline to Saturday (30 Dec.) upon consideration of the requests made to the President by students and parents.

Accordingly, the Presidential Secretariat has instructed the Education Ministry Secretary to establish a mechanism to ensure that the applications are received from the offices of the schools during the vacation between 23 December and 02 January 2023.

The President’s Fund noted, however, that despite the aforementioned deadline extension, there will be no change in the days allocated for other activities related to selection.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

Special gazette issued amending portfolios of 08 ministries (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

I have never been involved in politics since becoming President - Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

Reforms introduced to increase revenue and reduce expenditure - Treasury Secretary (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

USAID launches 5-year project in Sri Lanka, Maldives to reduce environmental plastics (English)

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

Anupa Pasqual responds to reports on being slammed by Korean official for being unpunctual

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.23

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting incident in Seeduwa