The closing date for the submission of applications for the scholarship program, utilizing funds from the President’s Fund, for students who passed GCE Ordinary Level exam in 2021/2022 and are sitting for the GCE Advanced Level examination in 2024 has been extended to 30 December.

Although the duly completed applications were to be submitted to the Principals of the respective schools on or before 23 December, it was later decided to extend the deadline to Saturday (30 Dec.) upon consideration of the requests made to the President by students and parents.

Accordingly, the Presidential Secretariat has instructed the Education Ministry Secretary to establish a mechanism to ensure that the applications are received from the offices of the schools during the vacation between 23 December and 02 January 2023.

The President’s Fund noted, however, that despite the aforementioned deadline extension, there will be no change in the days allocated for other activities related to selection.