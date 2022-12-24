Incidents of unrest: Over 100 MPs urge to table committee report in parliament

December 24, 2022   02:10 pm

A group of 107 MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe to table the final report of the presidential committee appointed to look into the incidents of violence and unrest in the country earlier this year.

This was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Head of State.

In June 2022, then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a three-member committee, headed by Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagodam to look into any lapses by tri-forces during the unrest at Mirihana on the 31st of March and the nationwide tensions erupted on May 09. Air Force Roshan Gunathilake and General R. M. Daya Ratnayake served as its members.

