The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has conducted a total of 61 raids across the island for this year.

CIABOC noted that 27 of the 61 raids were successful , while 26 remained unsuccessful and eight raids were postponed.

Of the 27 successful raids, investigations into nine of them have been completed, while the remaining 18 are still being investigated, they added.