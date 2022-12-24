Advisory issued for heavy rain and gusty winds

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal, which located 350km to the northeast of Trincomalee, is likely to cross Sri Lanka by tomorrow (December 25), the Department of Meteorology said in an advisory.

The wind speed is likely to increase up to 55-65 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in Central and South West Bay of Bengal and Eastern and Northern sea areas of Sri Lanka.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa, Southwest Bay of Bengal (07N - 16N, 80E – 85E), until further notice.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

The fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Land areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the country heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.