Ashu Marasinghe files complaint with CID over viral video

Former Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, Ashu Marasinghe filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the video widely circulated on social media.

His estranged partner, identified as Adarsha Karadana, called a media briefing on Friday (Dec 23) and accused Marasinghe of sexually abusing her pet dog.

Responding to media queries when he arrived at the CID premises earlier today, Marasinghe, refusing to comment on the matter, vehemently dismissed the allegations as “false”.

Meanwhile, his lawyer stated that the video in question had been distorted over a spat between his client and the company where the aforementioned woman serves as a director.

Marasinghe stepped down as the Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday.