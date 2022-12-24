Two remanded over Eppawela kidnapping

The two suspects arrested over the abduction of the nine-year-old boy from Eppawala, who was found this morning (24 Dec.) after being reported missing several days ago, have been remanded till 04 January 2023.

The order was issued by Thambuttegama Magistrate M. L. Nuwan Kaushalya.

The 45-year-old welding mechanic whose possession the child had been in, identified as Asela Priyantha, was arrested along with a 42-year-old father of three, believed to be a relative of Priyantha who had sheltered the duo.

Priyantha had reportedly contacted the boy’s mother to assure that the child was safe with him in Thalawa, Anuradhapura, and that he would get her to him as soon as possible.

Upon tracing the call, however, it was revealed that the man was in fact in Rikillagaskada.

The boy was found at an estate in Rikillagaskada today with Priyantha.

Both, the child and the arrestee were brought to the Eppawela Police Station today for further questioning, during which the boy revealed that he had gone with the man voluntarily.

The boy stated that he had known the arrestee for nearly two months, and often went for tuition classes with him as well.

He revealed that he had gone with the man willingly, despite him having told the boy to go home, as his father was trying to ordain him into monkhood.