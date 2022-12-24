Attempt to kidnap a girl goes awry

Attempt to kidnap a girl goes awry

December 24, 2022   08:23 pm

An incident of attempted kidnapping was reported recently from Thalapathpitiya.
 
Accordingly, a group of persons had reportedly broken into a house in the area last Sunday night (18 Dec.) and attempted to kidnap a girl after physically assaulting those present inside the household.

Subsequently, however, area residents had arrived at the residence, after which an altercation had occurred between the two groups.

Area residents later identified the suspects as residents of Obeysekerapura.
It was later found out that the incident had been recorded on a CCTV camera that had been installed nearby.

