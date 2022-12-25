Very heavy showers expected as Depression over Bay of Bengal moves across Sri Lanka

Very heavy showers expected as Depression over Bay of Bengal moves across Sri Lanka

December 25, 2022   07:51 am

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the country, it said. 

Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Northwestern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over country.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country.

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa, and Southwest Bay of Bengal (06N - 14N, 78E – 85E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times and heavy showers may occur in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. 

Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from  Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island may be  rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National Chamber of Commerce introduces new Ambassador Designates to local business leaders (English)

National Chamber of Commerce introduces new Ambassador Designates to local business leaders (English)

National Chamber of Commerce introduces new Ambassador Designates to local business leaders (English)

Deadline for submitting applications to President's Fund scholarship program for A/L students extended (English)

Deadline for submitting applications to President's Fund scholarship program for A/L students extended (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.24

LPL 2022: Jaffna Kings clinch third title with victory over Colombo Stars

LPL 2022: Jaffna Kings clinch third title with victory over Colombo Stars

Over 2,000 of country's liquor shops owned by politicians and relatives - Dullas Alahapperuma

Over 2,000 of country's liquor shops owned by politicians and relatives - Dullas Alahapperuma

Former presidential advisor Ashu Marasinghe responds to accusations over viral video

Former presidential advisor Ashu Marasinghe responds to accusations over viral video

Cake prices increase due to escalating egg prices and shortage

Cake prices increase due to escalating egg prices and shortage

Advisory issued for heavy rain and gusty winds (English)

Advisory issued for heavy rain and gusty winds (English)