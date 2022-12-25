Very heavy showers expected as Depression over Bay of Bengal moves across Sri Lanka

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the country, it said.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Northwestern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over country.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa, and Southwest Bay of Bengal (06N - 14N, 78E – 85E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times and heavy showers may occur in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalum, Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.