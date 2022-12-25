PM calls for meaningful celebration of Christmas by lending a helping hand to others

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says that this Christmas can be made a landmark beginning for making an economically prosperous, self-sufficient Sri Lanka where conflicts are resolved by the elimination of hatred and cruelty.

“Adhering to wonderful lessons of peace, reconciliation and equality, let us celebrate this Christmas meaningfully by lending a helping hand to others,” he said in his Christmas message.



Prime Minister’s Christmas message:

Remembering the birth of Jesus Christ, who set an invaluable example to look at the world realistically, let us make this grand occasion of Christmas a foundation for a society that values love, human dignity and humanity.

It is a timely need to properly recognize the vision of Jesus Christ who dedicated himself to free the burdened people and create a better society.

The Christmas can be made a landmark beginning for making an economically prosperous, self-sufficient Sri Lanka where conflicts are resolved by the elimination of hatred and cruelty.

Adhering to wonderful lessons of peace, reconciliation and equality, let us celebrate this Christmas meaningfully by lending a helping hand to others.

Dinesh Gunawardena

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka