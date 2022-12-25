Six sluice gates of Deduru Oya reservoir opened due to heavy rain

December 25, 2022   10:48 am

Six sluice gates of Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened with heavy rain, since the upper catchment areas of the reservoir have received a rainfall of 150 mm, the Director of Irrigation (Water Management), D. Abesiriwardhana said. 

He also notified that as the situation continues, the need to further open the sluice gates of Deduru Oya has been observed. Therefore, the people in low-lying areas of Deduru Oya reservoir, such as Chillaw and Puttlam are advised to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Kandy, Matale and Badulla districts have received rainfall exceeding 100 mm, while Kurunegala, Batticaloa and Ampara districts have also received considerable amounts of rainfall, and as a result, several reservoirs within the aforesaid districts have reached their maximum capacity, according to Mr. Abesiriwardhana.

Accordingly, Yan Oya reservoir in Anuradhapura district is slightly overflowing, while two sluice gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened so far and it releases a slight amount of excess water out to low-lying areas, he added.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the Department of Irrigation urges the general public to be vigilant when using the reservoirs.

