Person arrested for attacking wife to death in Ambalantota

A person has attacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon in the Dehemipura area of Ambalantota Police Division due to a family dispute, the police said.

Police have initiated investigations after the suspect informed the police regarding the incident himself.

Police have found the body of the deceased woman inside her house, and the 55-year-old husband was later arrested in relation to the murder.

The victim has been identified to be aged 50, and a resident of the Ambalantota area.

The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be held today (Dec. 25), while the suspect will also be produced before courts today.