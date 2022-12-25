Drugs worth Rs. 20 Mn hidden in kids toys boxes sent via airmail

A haul of Kush cannabis sent through airmail which was neatly packed inside boxes and packaging for kids’ toys has been apprehended along with a suspect, the police said.

Police also revealed that the 44-year-old suspect was arrested when he had come to collect the parcel, adding that he has been identified as a resident of Colombo 14.

The arrest was carried out by the officers of Special Operations Unit of Police Special Task Force (STF) together with Sri Lanka Customs and the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The parcel had contained 1 kilogram and 367 grams of Kush cannabis with an estimated street value of around Rs. 20 million, according to police.

Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.