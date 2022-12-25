Landslide early warning issued for five districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warning for several areas in five districts.

The early warnings have been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara Eliya.

It states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100mm, the people living in the below mentioned areas are requested to remain on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures, and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises if the if the rains continue.

WARNING LEVEL 2 ALERT (AMBER)

Mawanella in Kegalle district, Rideegama in Kurunegala district, Pallepola, Ukuwela, Laggala Pallegama, Rattota and Naula in Matale district.

WARNING LEVEL 1 WATCH (YELLOW)

Ududumbara, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara, Pathahewaheta and Ganga Ihala Korale in Kandy district, Galigamuwa and Rambukkana in Kegalle district.