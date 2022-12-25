Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income

December 25, 2022   06:33 pm

The institutions under the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation have reportedly earned a record income this year.

This was revealed in the recent progress review meeting chaired by Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, Mahinda Amaraweera.

Accordingly, the Wildlife Conservation Department has earned revenue of Rs. 1,291 million this year, while the National Zoological Department has generated an income of Rs. 414 million.

It is also reported that the revenue of the Department of Forest Conservation is Rs. 672 million this year, while it is Rs. 4,316 million in the State Timber Corporation (STC).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

FIFA issues red notice on Football Federation of Sri Lanka

FIFA issues red notice on Football Federation of Sri Lanka

The dawn of Christmas celebrated in Sri Lanka; Cardinal Ranjith conducts main midnight mass

The dawn of Christmas celebrated in Sri Lanka; Cardinal Ranjith conducts main midnight mass

How the economic crisis has impacted Christmas celebrations of fishing community in Sri Lanka

How the economic crisis has impacted Christmas celebrations of fishing community in Sri Lanka

SUV crashes into a shop due to breaks failing

SUV crashes into a shop due to breaks failing

Very heavy showers expected as Depression over Bay of Bengal moves across Sri Lanka

Very heavy showers expected as Depression over Bay of Bengal moves across Sri Lanka

National Chamber of Commerce introduces new Ambassador Designates to local business leaders (English)

National Chamber of Commerce introduces new Ambassador Designates to local business leaders (English)

Deadline for submitting applications to President's Fund scholarship program for A/L students extended (English)

Deadline for submitting applications to President's Fund scholarship program for A/L students extended (English)