Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income

The institutions under the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation have reportedly earned a record income this year.

This was revealed in the recent progress review meeting chaired by Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, Mahinda Amaraweera.

Accordingly, the Wildlife Conservation Department has earned revenue of Rs. 1,291 million this year, while the National Zoological Department has generated an income of Rs. 414 million.

It is also reported that the revenue of the Department of Forest Conservation is Rs. 672 million this year, while it is Rs. 4,316 million in the State Timber Corporation (STC).