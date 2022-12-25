All sluice gates of Deduru Oya reservoir opened

The Department of Irrigation says that all eight sluice gates of the Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The situation is considered to exceed the minor flood situation, according to the Irrigation Department.

Accordingly, it is warned that the low-lying areas of the Deduru Oya reservoir and the roads are at high-risk of being flooded.

Earlier, six sluice gates of the reservoir were opened this morning after the upper catchment areas of the reservoir had received rainfall of 150mm.

Meanwhile the Kandy, Matale and Badulla districts have received rainfall exceeding 100mm, while Kurunegala, Batticaloa and Ampara districts have also received considerable amounts of rainfall, and as a result, several reservoirs within the aforesaid districts have reached their maximum capacity, according to the Director of Irrigation (Water Management), D. Abesiriwardhana.

Accordingly, Yan Oya reservoir in Anuradhapura district is slightly overflowing, while two sluice gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened so far and it releases a slight amount of excess water out to low-lying areas, he added.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the Department of Irrigation urges the general public to be vigilant when using the reservoirs.

Meanwhile, 10 irrigation reservoirs including Rajanganaya and Yan Oya have reached their spill level.