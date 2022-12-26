Depression weakens into low pressure area, likely to move to western coast

The depression has weakened into a low-pressure area and likely to move to the western coast of Sri Lanka by today (26) morning, says the Department of Meteorology.

As this system moves away from the island, it is expected that its impact on the island’s weather will lessen from this evening.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over country.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle and to the Southwest Bay of Bengal (06N - 14N, 78E – 85E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times and heavy showers may occur in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-easterly to easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.