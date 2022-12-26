Person attacked to death with iron rod in Norochcholai

Person attacked to death with iron rod in Norochcholai

December 26, 2022   09:21 am

A person has been attacked to death with an iron rod in the Sebastian Muni Mawatha area in Norochcholai.

Police Headquarters said that the attack has taken place due to a personal dispute that occurred between two individuals following an alcohol party.

Police have also arrested the relevant suspect and he is scheduled to be produced before Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (Dec.26).

The arrested suspect has been identified to be aged 54 and a resident of the Sebastian Muni Mawatha area.

The deceased person is a 35-year-old resident of Mampuriya, according to Police Headquarters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income (English)

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income (English)

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income (English)

Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message (English)

Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message (English)

Mattala Airport's expenditure is 21 times its income  Auditor General (English)

Mattala Airport's expenditure is 21 times its income  Auditor General (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move to western sea area tomorrow (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move to western sea area tomorrow (English)

Very heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka as floods affect several areas

Very heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka as floods affect several areas

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

FIFA issues red notice on Football Federation of Sri Lanka

FIFA issues red notice on Football Federation of Sri Lanka