Person attacked to death with iron rod in Norochcholai

A person has been attacked to death with an iron rod in the Sebastian Muni Mawatha area in Norochcholai.

Police Headquarters said that the attack has taken place due to a personal dispute that occurred between two individuals following an alcohol party.

Police have also arrested the relevant suspect and he is scheduled to be produced before Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (Dec.26).

The arrested suspect has been identified to be aged 54 and a resident of the Sebastian Muni Mawatha area.

The deceased person is a 35-year-old resident of Mampuriya, according to Police Headquarters.