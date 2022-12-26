Final decision on civil representatives to Constitutional Council expected on Thursday

December 26, 2022   09:43 am

The final decision regarding the appointment of civil society representatives to the Constitutional Council is reportedly scheduled to be taken next Thursday.

It is reported that the Constitutional Council will meet in order to arrive at a final decision regarding the appointment of civil representatives. The meeting will be chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Constitutional Council which was established by the 21st Amendment to the Constitution includes 10 members, whilst three civil representatives will also be appointed.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that applications were called from qualified individuals, and nearly 120 applications have been received so far.

Three representatives will reportedly be appointed for the Constitutional Council following a study of the relevant applications and other qualified individuals for the position, who have not submitted applications.

The names of the selected persons will be tabled in the Parliament for approval, after which the President will appoint them to the Constitutional Council.

