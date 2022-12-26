Over 1,500 affected by bad weather in Sri Lanka

More than 1,500 individuals within three districts have been affected by the current inclement weather conditions around the island, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) reported.

The DMC mentioned that a total of 1,511 individuals from 346 families in Matale, Kandy and Ampara districts have been affected due to the situation.

Meanwhile, two persons have lost their lives and three others were injured due to heavy rainfall that occurred yesterday (Dec.25).

Over 66 houses have partially been damaged owing to the situation, the DMC said.

In the meantime, the Department of Meteorology highlights that the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, which entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and moved across the country has been weakened to a low-pressure zone and is being moved to the western sea area of Sri Lanka.

The Met. Department further mentioned that as the system moves away from the island, its impact on the island’s weather will be reduced from this evening.