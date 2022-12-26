Four deaths reported in separate road accidents

Four people have lost their lives in four separate road accidents which took place in Kopai, Chilaw, Katana and Kirindiwela areas.

Police stated that a woman who was travelling on a motorcycle in the Kopai area has died after part of the saree she was wearing, got caught in the rear wheel of the motorcycle causing the accident.

The deceased woman is a 56-year-old resident of Kopai, according to police.

Police also mentioned that the victim’s daughter, who was travelling on the motorcycle at the time of the accident, has been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, owing to injuries from the accident.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a 72-year-old has been killed after the bicycle on which he was travelling, collided with a motorcycle in the Thithkada area of Chilaw.

The deceased individual has been identified to be a resident of the Kokkawila area of Chilaw.

Police have arrested the motorcyclist in relation to the accident, the Police Headquarters said.

Meanwhile in Katana Police Division, a person has lost his life in an accident that took place near Gamsaba Junction on the Negambo – Giriulla main road.

The accident had occurred when a motorcycle collided with a person who was walking on the road and the victim had died on the spot, according to police.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been ascertained, the police mentioned.

In a separate incident, another woman has lost her life in an accident that took place in front of the Sanghamiththa College on the Hanwella – Nittambuwa main road in Kirindiwela Police Division.

Police stated that the accident had occurred when a lorry hit the woman on the pedestrian crossing, while she was crossing the road.

The woman who was seriously injured in the accident had been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital after being admitted to Wathupitiwala Hospital, and later succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

She is a 67-year-old resident of Kirindiwela, according to police.