Three arrested for assaulting police officers in Wattala

Police have arrested three individuals for obstructing the duties of two police officers in the Wattala area last night (Dec.25).

The three suspects, who had been shouting and behaving in a disorderly manner while travelling in a three-wheeler at the Hendala Junction in Wattala, were stopped by the police officers when they had entered the Colombo – Negambo main road from the Elakanda road.

The officers had attempted to apprehend the driver of the three-wheeler for drunk driving, as it was found that all three individuals were under the influence of alcohol during the inspection.

However, in that instance, the group of individuals in question had assaulted the two Police officers and had fled the scene.

Later, the police officers had informed of the incident to Wattala Police and subsequently another team of police officers were dispatched and they had managed to apprehend the three suspects along with their three-wheeler in Wattala.

The arrested suspects have been identified to be aged 25, 29, and 30 years, and residents of Mabola and Wattala.

The two Police officers who were injured in the assault are receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital.

The three arrested suspects will be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (Dec. 26), police said.