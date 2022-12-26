Committee appointed to balance public service vacancies due to mandatory retirement age

A committee has been appointed in order to make decisions to carry out public service in a proper manner.

The committee has reportedly been appointed to balance the public employees since a number of public employees are scheduled to be retired from their service this year in line with the government’s decision that public employees are mandatory to retire after the completion of 60 years.

The committee is chaired by the Prime Minister’s Secretary, Anura Dissanayake. Several members have also been appointed to the relevant committee, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, the Director General of Integrated Services, the Director of the Department of Management Services and the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The committee will reportedly pay attention to the vacant positions in public service during the retirement of the employees who complete the mandatory retirement age of 60 years. If the employees are recruited for the vacancies, the committee will also make related recommendations.

The recommendations made by the committee will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers by the Prime Minister.