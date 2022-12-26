Four arrested over attack on social media activist with sharp weapons

Four arrested over attack on social media activist with sharp weapons

December 26, 2022   03:44 pm

The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested four persons on suspicion of attacking social media activist Dilan Senanayake with sharp weapons on December 14, in the Mirihana Police Division.

Police have also taken into custody 02 sharp weapons which are suspected to have been used in the attack, along with the suspects, the Police Media Division said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of Dematagoda, Slave Island and Borella and are aged between 28 and 44, according to the police.

Police said that it has been revealed that the suspects in question had attended the recent ‘Aragalaya’ protest campaigns at the Galle Face Green almost on a daily basis, and that on one of those days the victim, Dilan Senanayake, had poked fun at a girl who had befriended the main suspect in question. 

When the main suspect had objected to Mr. Senanayake making fun of the girl, he had allegedly grabbed the main suspect by the collar and threatened him. Police allege that the knife attack on Mr. Senanayake had been carried out in retaliation of this incident and in an attempt to exact revenge. 

The arrested suspects will be handed over to the Mirihana Police Headquarters for further interrogations, the Police Media Division said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Artifacts unearthed following excavations at historic Anula Devi Dagoba

Artifacts unearthed following excavations at historic Anula Devi Dagoba

Artifacts unearthed following excavations at historic Anula Devi Dagoba

How can the spread of dangerous drugs within schools be controlled?

How can the spread of dangerous drugs within schools be controlled?

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero slams Energy Minister over attempts to hike electricity tariff

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero slams Energy Minister over attempts to hike electricity tariff

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme held in Nuwara-Eliya

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme held in Nuwara-Eliya

Dinesh Schaffter death: police investigate possibility of suicide

Dinesh Schaffter death: police investigate possibility of suicide

Demand for fuel drops by 50% in the country

Demand for fuel drops by 50% in the country

Depression weakens into low pressure area, likely to move to western coast

Depression weakens into low pressure area, likely to move to western coast

Sri Lanka commemorates 18th anniversary of Boxing Day tsunami with two-minutes silence

Sri Lanka commemorates 18th anniversary of Boxing Day tsunami with two-minutes silence