Four arrested over attack on social media activist with sharp weapons

The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested four persons on suspicion of attacking social media activist Dilan Senanayake with sharp weapons on December 14, in the Mirihana Police Division.

Police have also taken into custody 02 sharp weapons which are suspected to have been used in the attack, along with the suspects, the Police Media Division said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of Dematagoda, Slave Island and Borella and are aged between 28 and 44, according to the police.

Police said that it has been revealed that the suspects in question had attended the recent ‘Aragalaya’ protest campaigns at the Galle Face Green almost on a daily basis, and that on one of those days the victim, Dilan Senanayake, had poked fun at a girl who had befriended the main suspect in question.

When the main suspect had objected to Mr. Senanayake making fun of the girl, he had allegedly grabbed the main suspect by the collar and threatened him. Police allege that the knife attack on Mr. Senanayake had been carried out in retaliation of this incident and in an attempt to exact revenge.

The arrested suspects will be handed over to the Mirihana Police Headquarters for further interrogations, the Police Media Division said.