Russias Red Wings Airline to start direct flight to Sri Lanka

December 26, 2022   04:11 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow today announced that announce that Red Wings Airlines, a Russian regional leisure airline based in Moscow, will start charter flight operations to Sri Lanka’s Mattala Airport, twice per week with effect from the December 28, 2022.

This is already third Russian Airline serving direct flights to Sri Lanka, the embassy said in a statement. 

According to the commercial director of the Airline, Mr. I. V. Tretiakov, the first few flights are fully booked and that it is supported as well by the Russian top tour operators working in partnership with the Red Wings Airline. 

Red Wings Airline planes are expected to switch to the regular flights as soon as the accreditation is granted by the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority and gradually increase number of flights.

“Given that the Russian Federation could be regarded as an important tourist traffic source to Sri Lanka at this trying time, this Embassy is of the view that this flight resumption will be of vital importance to Sri Lankan tourism industry.”

“We cordially solicit Russian tourists to choose to visit Sri Lanka while enjoying the convenience of direct flight experience,” the embassy further said.

