Low-pressure areas impact on Islands weather to lessen from this evening

December 26, 2022   04:27 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued the final information bulletin for fishing and naval community with regard to the low-pressure area in west of the island.

The information bulletin, issued at 3.00 p.m. for sea areas around the island and Southwest Bay of Bengal mentions that the low-pressure area in the west of the island is gradually moving away from the coast of Sri Lanka. 

As this system moves away from the island, it is expected that its impact on the weather over sea areas around the island will lessen from this evening, the Met. Department added.

However, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Meanwhile in another weather forecast issued this afternoon, the Met. Department said that several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces tomorrow (Dec.27).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

