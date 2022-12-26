Former president Gotabaya leaves for the US

December 26, 2022   06:09 pm

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island from Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier today (Dec.26), according to the sources.

The former President has reportedly left for Dubai together with his family members and thereafter will fly to the United States.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced out of office earlier this year following the country’s economic crisis and unprecedented protests.

Sri Lanka is currently facing an economic crisis while it waits for International Monetary Fund (IMF) to formally approve USD 2.9 billion bailout package. 

IMF and Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement to support the economic policies of the country with a 48-month arrangement.

Earlier this year, insufficient foreign reserves at Sri Lanka’s Central Bank and loss of access to international capital markets led to the country defaulting on debt, marking a first. 

Restriction on the import of chemical fertilizer, abrupt floating of the Sri Lankan rupee and the Covid pandemic led to the economic crisis in the country which is hugely dependent on its tourism sector.

--With Agencies Inputs

